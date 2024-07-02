Rashmika Mandanna shares a reel and explains her mother tongue: ‘How beautiful it sounds’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared her roots with her fans in a recent video. She took to Instagram to share a reel, speaking in her mother tongue, kodava takk from Karnataka. “To all the kodavas out there..this is for you! Always grateful,” she wrote, sharing the video. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda review Kalki 2898 AD: ‘Hope it makes ₹1000 crore’) Rashmika Mandanna wore her saree in traditional Kodava style while attending a friend's wedding recently.

‘Kodagu is where I was brought up’

While some fans could recognise what language she was speaking in, some also sharing their love for the Coorgi language, most couldn’t understand what she was saying.

Sharing the reel on her Instagram stories, Rashmika explained further and wrote, “For all those who are asking what I am saying here or what language am I speaking..this is my mother tongue - it’s called Kodava Takk..Kodagu is where I was born and brought up in. I’ve been speaking kodava takk all my life...and this is how beautiful it sounds..And so as to what I am saying..you’ll only know if you know the language or if you have a Kodava friend.”

A screen grab of Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram stories.

A week ago Rashmika attended a childhood friend’s wedding and shared pictures of her dressed in traditional Kogadu style. She wrote, “Kodagu is where my heart and my history is at…Me and my girls who I grew up with. @yathra_dechamma .. it’s your wedding and we didn’t get a picture with you as you were busy but here’s me wishing you a lifetime of happiness and good health with your partner..God!! How I miss home!”

Upcoming work

Rashmika currently has 6 announced projects that are yet to be released. She will reprise her role as Srivalli in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun playing Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil playing Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. She is also starring in Sekhar Kammula’s bi-lingual film Kubera with Dhanush and Nagarjuna.

Apart from that, Rashmika will also star in projects titled Rainbow and The Girlfriend. In Hindi, Rashmika will star with Vicky Kaushal in Chaava and Salman Khan in Sikandar. She debuted in Hindi with the 2022 film Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and was last seen in the 2023 Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.