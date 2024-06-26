Rashmika Mandanna attends childhood friend's wedding in Kodagu; says she misses ‘home’. See pics

Amidst her busy schedule of juggling numerous projects in Telugu and Hindi, actor Rashmika Mandanna found a moment to attend a childhood friend’s wedding in her beloved hometown, Kodagu, in Karnataka. The emotional connection she shares with her hometown was evident as she shared pictures from the festivities and penned a heartfelt note expressing her longing for home. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna calls Animal's Rannvijay a ‘stupid man’ for cheating on his wife, advises women to trust ‘good men’) Rashmika Mandanna wore her saree in traditional style while attending the wedding.

Rashmika on Kodagu

Rashmika shared three pictures on her Instagram, all of which show her dressed in a blue and gold saree draped in traditional Kodagu style. One picture shows her cuddling up to a friend, while the other shows her posing with some of her childhood friends at the wedding.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Kodagu is where my heart and my history is at…Me and my girls who I grew up with @yathra_dechamma .. it’s your wedding and we didn’t get a picture with you as you were busy but here’s me wishing you a lifetime of happiness and good health with your partner..God!! How I miss home!”

For the unversed, Rashmika’s parents Suman and Madan Mandanna are Kodavas from Virajpet, a town in Kogadu district.

Upcoming work

Rashmika currently has 6 announced projects that are yet to be released. She will reprise her role as Srivalli in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun playing Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil playing Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. She is also starring in Sekhar Kammula’s bi-lingual film Kubera with Dhanush and Nagarjuna.

Apart from that, Rashmika will also star in projects titled Rainbow and The Girlfriend. In Hindi, Rashmika will star with Vicky Kaushal in Chaava and Salman Khan in Sikandar. She debuted in Hindi with the 2022 film Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and was last seen in the 2023 Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.