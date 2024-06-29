Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda review Kalki 2898 AD: ‘Hope it makes 1000 crore’

Rashmika, Vijay review Kalki 2898 AD

Rashmika had nothing but praise for the team of Kalki 2898 AD. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “OH MY FREAKING GOD! @nagashwin7 you are a beautiful GENIUS! INCREDIBLE!! Congratulations Kalki. This film deserves all the love and more. Watching our mythical gods come alive on our screens is my favourite part of it. God!! What a film!!!”

Vijay, who played a cameo as Arjuna in the film, wrote that he hopes the film makes ₹1000 crore at the box office, “Just watched the film. I don’t know what to say..Overwhelmed. Indian cinema new level unlocked. Wth was that! I hope it makes a 1000 crores and more..#Kalki2898AD.”

His brother Anand Deverakonda called it a ‘must watch’ and wrote, “What a film #Kalki2898AD is. Absolutely brilliant. Nagi - Can’t express what I felt while watching. Overwhelming! Prabhas Sir - swag, action, comedy and presence is. Rebellious. #Kalki2898AD is a must watch and is a film, Indian cinema lovers should be proud of. Pushes many boundaries!! @VyjayanthiFilms.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a film that mixes sci-fi with mythological elements. The film takes place 6000 after the Mahabharata. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava from Kashi, and Deepika plays a pregnant test subject called SUM-80. Amitabh plays Ashwatthama from Indian mythology, while Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin, leader of the Complex. Kalki 2898 AD tells the story of how Bhairava will do anything to make enough units to live in the complex, but his plans hit a hitch due to Ashwatthama.