 Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 2: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone film grosses ₹298.5 crore
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 2: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone film grosses 298.5 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 29, 2024 02:58 PM IST

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 2: Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film released on June 27 and earned ₹191.5 crore worldwide on its opening day.

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 2: Nag Ashwin’s Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD was released in multiple languages on June 27. In its two-day run, the film grossed 298.5 crore worldwide in all languages. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 1: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film collects 191.5 crore)

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 2: Prabhas in a still from Nag Ashwin's film.
Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 2: Prabhas in a still from Nag Ashwin's film.

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office

The team of Kalki 2898 AD shared a poster on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the film made more than 298.5 crore gross worldwide at the box office in all languages in two days. On its opening day, Kalki 2898 AD grossed 191.5 crore worldwide. 

Given that the film was released on Thursday, there’s expected to be a jump in business during the weekend. According to sacnilk.com, the film made 149.3 crore nett in two days in India alone.

Producers on breaking records

Producer Swapna Dutt Chalasani took to X to share a note before the film’s team released the collections from day 1. Indirectly responding to comparisons between Kalki 2898 AD and other hit films in Telugu, she wrote, “It’s very amazing that people are calling or asking, Did we cross records? It’s hilarious because guys who create or created these records never make films for the records. We make for the audience. We make for the love of cinema. We did the same.”

Rajinikanth all praise for Kalki 2898 AD

Rajinikanth recently watched Kalki 2898 AD and shared on X that he was ‘eagerly awaiting’ the film’s sequel. He wrote, “Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian Cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend @AswiniDutt @SrBachchan @PrabhasRaju @ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone and the team of #Kalki2898AD. Eagerly awaiting Part2. God Bless.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD tells the story of a bounty hunter, Bhairava (Prabhas), who wants to earn enough units to live in the Complex. He’s joined by an AI droid called BU-JZ-1 (Keerthy Suresh). The film mixes sci-fi elements with Indian mythology, specifically the Mahabharata, taking place 6000 years after it. Ashwatthama (Amitabh) roams the earth, hoping to redeem himself by helping Kalki, the final avatar of Vishnu. Deepika plays SUM-80, while Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin.

