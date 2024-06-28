Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 2: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer registers over 50% drop

Day 2 box office collection

Kalki 2898 AD registered ₹39.77 crore in India on Day 2 after more than 50% drop from the opening day. While the language-vise distribution of the Day 2 collection hasn't been ascertained yet, like the first day, Kalki 2898 AD is likely to have performed the best in the Telugu version, followed by the Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam belts.

The historic opening-day collection of the film was achieved despite the much-anticipated India vs England T20 World Cup semi-finals on Thursday evening. Even though it wasn't a holiday, the film managed to score well because of the hyper around the long-awaited movie. But the hype faded on Friday, which was a regular weekday. The box office collection is most likely to pick up during the weekend.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Touted as a marriage of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and was released on Thursday in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. It's directed by Nag Ashwin, best known for his 2018 critically acclaimed period drama, Mahanati.

It features a star cast led by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, along with Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana. While Prabhas and Deepika play the characters of Bhairava and Sumati in the film, Amitabh portrays The Immortal Ashwatthama. Kamal Haasan as the main villain Yaskin is expected to have a longer arc in the film's sequel.

Previously titled "Project K", it is arguably the most expensive feature film in Indian cinema history at a reported ₹600 crore. Its first glimpse was shared last year at the Sen Diego Comic-Con. Large crowds were seem outside theatres in several cities, including Hyderabad and Mumbai. And the reviews were also mostly favourable.