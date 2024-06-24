Amitabh Bachchan requests Prabhas' fans not to massacre him after watching Kalki 2898 AD: 'Haath jod ke maafi...'

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to Prabhas fans

While humorously requesting the actor's fans not to ‘massacre’ him, Amitabh said, "When Nagi (Nag Ashwin) came to me to talk about the project, he just brought a picture of what my character is going to look like and what Prabhas is going to look like. And I was this huge guy who was shoving off ‘The Prabhas.’ All the fans of Prabhas, please excuse me. Haath jod ke maafi maang rahe hain (I apologise with my folded hands). Don’t massacre me after you see what I do in the film.” Prabhas smiled and responded to the veteran by saying, “Sir, they are all your fans.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is inspired by the Sanskrit texts - Kalki Puran by sage Agastya and Mahabharata by Ved Vyas. Amitabh portrays the character of the immortal warrior Ashwatthama in the Nag Ashwin directorial. His character defends Deepika Padukone's SUM-80 from a bounty hunter, Bhairava. Prabhas portrays the latter in the dystopian action-thriller.

Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Shobhana, Rajendra Prasad and Malvika Nair also play crucial characters in the film. Keerthy Suresh has done the voiceover for BU-JZ-1 alias Bujji, Bhairava's companion AI droid/vehicle. Kalki 2898 AD is produced by C Aswini Dutt under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies. The bilingual film, initially made in Hindi and Telugu will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages as well. It will be available in 2D , 3D and IMAX 3D format across theatres.

Kalki 2898 AD releases on June 27.