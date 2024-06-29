Kalki 2898 AD 'wows' Rajinikanth; Nag Ashwin speechless as actor lauds him for 'taking Indian cinema to different level'

Rajinikanth ‘eagerly awaiting part 2’

Taking to X on Saturday, Rajinikanth said he was ‘eagerly awaiting Part 2’ of the sci-fi film. He tweeted, "Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend @AswiniDutt @SrBachchan @PrabhasRaju @ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone and the team of Kalki 2898 AD. Eagerly awaiting Part 2. God bless."

In awe of the actor's response to his film, director Nag Ashwin tweeted back to Rajinikanth, “Sir... speechless... blessed... from our whole team (folded hands emojis).”

Nagarjuna reviews Kalki 2898 AD

Veteran actor Nagarjuna also took to X to praise the film's team on Saturday. He tweeted, “Congratulations to the team of super duper Kalki 2898 AD!! Naagi you took us to another time and another place, entwining fiction with mythology and history so effortlessly!!”

He continued, “Amit Ji, the original mass hero… Sir, you are on fire... can’t wait to see Kamalji in the sequel… did not get enough of him! Prabhas you did it all over again!! Deepika ji you look so ethereal and convincing as the divine mother!! And the rest of the team (clapping emojis) Ashwini Dutt Garu, dear sweety and Swapna, God bless you! Indian cinema has done it again!!”

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Previously titled Project K, it is one of the most expensive feature films in Indian cinema with a reported ₹600 crore budget.

On Friday, the team of Kalki 2898 AD shared a poster on X (formerly Twitter), saying that the film made more than ₹191.5 crore gross worldwide at the box office in all languages on its opening day.