Aamir Khan may reunite with Rajinikanth after 30 years with a cameo in Coolie

Aamir-Rajinikanth's collaboration after 30 years

The report from the portal suggested that Aamir Khan might have a cameo in the movie Coolie. This would mark their second collaboration in an action film, following their work together in the crime action-drama Aatank Hi Aatank (1995). The report also mentioned the possibility of Lokesh making his Bollywood debut by directing Aamir in a future project after Coolie. However, there has been no official confirmation from the producers or actors regarding these reports.

Rajinikanth's Bollywood career

Rajinikanth, known for his commercial success in South film industry, especially Tamil cinema, has also worked in Bollywood movies like Andha Kanoon, Meri Adalat, John Jani Janardhan, Wafadaar, Geraftaar, Bhagwaan Dada, Farshtey and Hum.

Rajinikanth's upcoming projects

Rajinikanth is currently in Vizag filming Coolie. Apart from him, the movie also features, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir and Mahendran in pivotal characters. He will be next seen in TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahad Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Ramesh Thilak, Rakshan, GM Sundar and others in crucial roles.

Aamir Khan's acting career

Aamir made his Bollywood debut with Ketan Mehta's Holi. He later starred in popular movies like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Dil, Rangeela, Raja Hindustani, Ishq, Ghulam and Sarfarosh. He was also lauded for his unconventional roles in films such as Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar. He was last seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor.

Aamir Khan's upcoming projects

Aamir will next feature in RS Prasanna's sports-drama Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh. He is also producing Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Karan Deol.