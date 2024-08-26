Aamir Khan on his plans to marry for a third time: 'I'm 59, mushkil lag rha hai'

Aamir Khan recently shared his thoughts in a candid interview on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast. Aside from discussing his movies, the actor also opened up about his personal life. During the conversation, he discussed the possibility of getting married again following his divorce from Kiran Rao. (Also read: Rhea Chakraborty reveals she auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan sent her this message after she was not cast) Aamir Khan spoke about the prospects of remarrying after divorce with Kiran Rao.

Aamir Khan on remarrying at 59

Aamir, when quizzed if he plans to get married for a third time, said, “I am 59 now, where will I get married again, mushkil lag raha hai (looks difficult). I have so many relationships in my life right now, I have reconnected with my family, my kids, etc. I am very happy just being with people who are close to me. I am working towards being a better person.”

The topic of remarrying came up when Rhea and Aamir were discussing how the concept of marriage has evolved over time. When Rhea asked Aamir for advice on getting married, he jokingly mentioned that he wouldn't be the best person to ask since he has experienced two failed marriages. However, he openly admitted that he doesn't enjoy living alone and desires a partner for companionship. Aamir also shared how he maintains a close relationship with his ex-wives, Kiran and Reena Dutta, and emphasised that the success of marriages varies from individual to individual.

Aamir Khan's acting career

Aamir made his acting debut with Ketan Mehta's Holi. He later shot to fame with films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Rangeela, Raja Hindustani, Ghulam and Sarfarosh. The actor was also praised for his performances in Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, 3 Idiots and Dangal. He was last seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chadha.

Aamir Khan's upcoming project

Aamir is currently filming for his home production Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna. It is a sports drama based on the 2018 Spanish film Champions. The movie also stars Genelia Deshmukh in a crucial role.