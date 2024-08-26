 Rhea Chakraborty reveals she auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan sent her this message after she was not cast | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Rhea Chakraborty reveals she auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan sent her this message after she was not cast

BySantanu Das
Aug 26, 2024 10:28 AM IST

Rhea Chakraborty shared that it was nice to be validated by Aamir Khan after he sent her a message saying her audition was good.

Rhea Chakraborty and Aamir Khan had a long chat on career, family and acting on her new show, Chapter 2. During the conversation, Aamir shared that they first met during the screen test for Laal Singh Chaddha, for which Rhea auditioned a few years ago. Even though she did not get that part, Aamir had sent her a message saying that she gave a good audition. (Also read: Aamir Khan on family's reaction when he shared he wants to quit films, ex-wife Kiran Rao said, ‘You’re leaving us all')

Aamir Khan was the second guest on Rhea Chakraborty's show.
What Rhea said

As Aamir recollected the time when they first met, he said that he still remembers that it was a good screen test although it was Kareena Kapoor who got the lead part at the end.

In response, Rhea said: “You had sent me a message. Which I found very, very surprising because I have auditioned for thousands of films but it has never happened that when you are not getting the film when the producer, director or actor messages you and says, ‘Sorry, your audition was great, but the fact is we could not go with you.’ But you had done it and I was really, really shocked. I showed that message to mom, dad, everyone and said, ‘See, I am a good actor. Aamir Khan is saying I'm a good actor.’”

‘I know that feeling’

Aamir then added, “I feel that when you are struggling as an actor, because when I was new to the industry I used to give a lot of auditions and get rejected everywhere. I know that feeling. So I feel if I have not got that role, I should at least be told that I have not got that role. Otherwise I'd be waiting and wondering whether I will get it or not. Then I would find out from the media that someone else has been cast.”

Released in 2022, Laal Singh Chaddha was the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. It failed to impress the audience and underperformed at the box office. Aamir will be seen next in Sitaare Zameen Par. He will also collaborate with Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi for an upcoming film Lahore, 1947. Aamir will only be producing the film with his production house Aamir Khan Productions.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rhea Chakraborty reveals she auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan sent her this message after she was not cast
