Rhea Chakraborty reveals she auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan sent her this message after she was not cast

What Rhea said

As Aamir recollected the time when they first met, he said that he still remembers that it was a good screen test although it was Kareena Kapoor who got the lead part at the end.

In response, Rhea said: “You had sent me a message. Which I found very, very surprising because I have auditioned for thousands of films but it has never happened that when you are not getting the film when the producer, director or actor messages you and says, ‘Sorry, your audition was great, but the fact is we could not go with you.’ But you had done it and I was really, really shocked. I showed that message to mom, dad, everyone and said, ‘See, I am a good actor. Aamir Khan is saying I'm a good actor.’”

‘I know that feeling’

Aamir then added, “I feel that when you are struggling as an actor, because when I was new to the industry I used to give a lot of auditions and get rejected everywhere. I know that feeling. So I feel if I have not got that role, I should at least be told that I have not got that role. Otherwise I'd be waiting and wondering whether I will get it or not. Then I would find out from the media that someone else has been cast.”

Released in 2022, Laal Singh Chaddha was the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. It failed to impress the audience and underperformed at the box office. Aamir will be seen next in Sitaare Zameen Par. He will also collaborate with Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi for an upcoming film Lahore, 1947. Aamir will only be producing the film with his production house Aamir Khan Productions.