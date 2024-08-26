Aamir Khan on family's reaction when he shared he wants to quit films, ex-wife Kiran Rao said, ‘You’re leaving us all'

Aamir Khan talked about the decision to quit doing films, and how his family reacted, during a recent conversation with Rhea Chakraborty on her podcast series. Aamir, whose last release was Laal Singh Chadha, shared that he wanted to devote all his time to his family. However, his family was shocked to hear his decision and tried to convince him not to leave films. (Also read: Aamir Khan reveals he decided to quit film industry before Laal Singh Chaddha's release, left ex-wife Kiran Rao in tears) Kiran Rao tried to make Aamir Khan realize that he must continue pursuing his love for films. (Varinder Chawla)

What Aamir said

In the podcast episode, Aamir said in Hindi, “When I told them three years ago that I am quitting films, their reaction according to me was, ‘Papa, how will you quit films? You've been involved like crazy for the past 30 years. You must be emotional right now and saying this. But you will not be able to do it.' They just nodded and said okay. Then I called my team, my production team… which had Kiran [Rao] as well. I said that I do not need this company anymore because I am not going to make films. But you are all in the same profession and want to make films, so I want you to take the company from me and make films.”

'You are a child of cinema'

Aamir then added that all of them were quite shocked, disturbed and confused with his decision. “Kiran told me, ‘You’re leaving us all.' I said no I am leaving films and now I will spend more time with you all. Kiran said, ‘No, you do not understand this right now. If you’re quitting films, you are a child of cinema… you are made for cinema and if you are leaving it then you are letting go of life and the world. We are part of that world too so you are leaving us too. She was crying. I said that won't happen, you are getting it wrong. But she was correct which I didn't realize it then.”

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which underperformed at the box office. He recently co-produced Kiran's second directorial feature film Laapataa Ladies, which received critical acclaim upon release. Aamir is currently working on Sitaare Zameen Par, which revolves around Down's Syndrome.