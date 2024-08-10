Laapataa Ladies screened at Supreme Court; Kiran Rao poses with Aamir Khan, DY Chandrachud in new pics

Kiran Rao's directorial feature, Laapataa Ladies, which revolved around gender equality, was screened at the Supreme Court of India on August 9. Kiran Rao took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the screening, which was also attended by Aamir Khan, CJI DY Chandrachud, and Ms Kalpana Das. (Also read: Laapataa Ladies didn't work because of a marketing issue, we released it the same way as we did 12th Fail: PVR head) Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan are all smiles after the screening of Laapataa Ladies.

In a new Instagram post, Kiran shared a number of pictures from the screening day, which saw her addressing the room with Aamir Khan seated beside her. Kiran and Aamir also posed for a picture with CJI DY Chandrachud, and Ms Kalpana Das.

In the caption, Kiran wrote: “We had the unbelievable honour of screening our film Laapataa Ladies at the Supreme Court yesterday. As is visible in these pictures, I am over the moon! Deeply grateful to our absolutely brilliant CJI DY Chandrachud, his wonderful partner Ms Kalpana Das, and the whole team of the CJI. It is an experience I will personally always hold dear, and on behalf of my entire cast and crew, I am so thankful for this honour.”

Reacting to the post, actor Pratibha Ranta who played Pushpa in the film, commented: “Omggg (heart eyes emoticons)” Nitanshi Goel, who played Phool in the film, commented with flower emoticons.

Laapataa Ladies stars newcomers Pratibha Ratna, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel. It is set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, where two brides get swapped in a train. While one is taken home by another's groom, the other is left stranded at a railway station. A police officer, Kishan (Ravi Kishan), takes it upon himself to probe the case. It is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The film has been produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios.

The film is available to watch on Netflix.