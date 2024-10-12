Baba Siddique death news LIVE: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday night by three unidentified attackers in Mumbai. Baba Siddique was attacked outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar. According to the police, the attacked fired two to three rounds at him....Read More

According to the police, the former state minister was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that two people have been arrested by the police in connection with the shooting.

Who was Baba Siddique ?

-Baba Siddique had recently joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, after resigning from the Congress party earlier this year.

-Baba Siddique was a three-time MLA from the Bandra West assembly constituency, but lost the 2014 Maharashtra assembly polls to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashish Shelar.

-He also served as a Municipal Corporator for two consecutive terms from 1992 to 1997.

-During the Congress-NCP government in early 2000, Baba Siddique held positions such as minister of state for food & civil supplies, labour, food and drug administration (FDA) and consumer protection.