Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday night by three unidentified attackers in Mumbai. Baba Siddique was attacked outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar. According to the police, the attacked fired two to three rounds at him.
According to the police, the former state minister was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that two people have been arrested by the police in connection with the shooting.
-Baba Siddique had recently joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, after resigning from the Congress party earlier this year.
-Baba Siddique was a three-time MLA from the Bandra West assembly constituency, but lost the 2014 Maharashtra assembly polls to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashish Shelar.
-He also served as a Municipal Corporator for two consecutive terms from 1992 to 1997.
-During the Congress-NCP government in early 2000, Baba Siddique held positions such as minister of state for food & civil supplies, labour, food and drug administration (FDA) and consumer protection.
In a video message, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says: "This painful incident has come to light regarding Baba Siddiqui ji, who has been a former minister, has been a 3-term MLA, who had Y security category security, has been murdered in broad daylight in an area like Bandra in Mumbai through contract killing.
"The question that is being raised is where is the law and order in Mumbai today? Today, if a protected is murdered in this manner, then the question arises of how safe will the common people feel..." she adds.
Republican Party Of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale demands strict action against those involved in the killing.
"The firing incident on Baba Siddique should be investigated. I have just come from the hospital. I met his family. Strict action should be taken against the accused..." he tells ANI.
"The murder of Baba Siddiqui ji is shocking. We pray for his soul to rest in peace and send our condolences to his family and friends. This, sadly reflects on the law and order situation in Maharashtra. The complete collapse of administration, law and order," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray writes on X.
The Mumbai Police say that it has recovered the pistol used in Baba Siddique's murder, reports ANI.
Maharashtra deputy CM and home minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior police officials are at the Lilavati hospital, reports ANI.
Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya tells reporters: "Around 9:30 pm this incident happened in Nirmal Nagar. Baba Siddique was admitted to Lilavati Hospital after this incident. Police have arrested two accused. Crime Branch Mumbai is investigating the entire matter."
The Mumbai Police says that two people have been arrested in the case and that A 9.9mm pistol was used in the firing, reports ANI.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi says that she is shocked to hear about Siddique's killing.
“Shocked to hear about Shri Baba Siddique being shot dead. My condolences to Zeeshan Siddique, wishing him and his family lots of strength in their toughest moment,” Chaturvedi writes on X. “This lawlessness in the city is unacceptable and should be probed by CBI."
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says that two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
“This is an extremely unfortunate incident and I spoke to the doctors and police. Two people have been arrested, the accused are from UP and Haryana. The third accused is absconding,” Shinde says.
"We have given instructions to Mumbai Police that strict action should be taken against those who take law and order into their hands...I am sure that Mumbai police will soon arrest the third accused...Strict action will be taken against the accused..."
Baba Siddique was attacked outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar. According to the police, the attacked fired two to three rounds at him.
Baba Siddique shot dead LIVE updates: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday night by three unidentified attackers in Mumbai.