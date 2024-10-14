Pune’s connection in Baba Siddique’s murder under investigation

Pune-based Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar’s alleged confession post and his possible role in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique are under investigation, along with the involvement of other suspects. Following Siddique’s murder, Pune police launched a search operation for Lonkar, who had been missing from his residence in Warje-Malwadi. A team of Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested Shubham’s brother Pravin Lonkar (in pic) in the Siddique murder case. (HT PHOTO)

A team of Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested Shubham’s brother Pravin Lonkar (28) in the Siddique murder case.

Pune police officials confirmed that 25-year-old Lonkar, along with his brother Pravin, ran a dairy business in Warje. Originally from Nevri Budruk in Akola district’s Akot, the brothers relocated to Pune, where they set up their business. In January 2024, Shubham was arrested by Akola police for allegedly supplying firearms. Based on a tip-off, the police recovered two pistols and nine rounds from a well in Akot. Further investigation led to the arrests of Praful Chavan (25) and Ajay Dethe (27). Shubham was identified as the mastermind and was taken into custody on January 30.

An Akola police officer said, “During the investigation of the January case under the Arms Act, it was discovered that Lonkar had made WhatsApp video calls with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in 2022 and 2023 and had also received WhatsApp audio calls from three international numbers, including one from Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol.”

Superintendent Bachchan Singh of Akola Police said, “In the January case, we arrested 10 accused. After Baba Siddique’s murder, we have called in 8 of them for questioning. However, Shubham Lonkar and his brother Pravin were not found at their residence. Neighbours informed that they had left Akot in early June.”

Confirming this, a senior Pune police officer said, “Shubham Lonkar is from Warje. He doesn’t have a criminal record here, but he was arrested by Akola police in a firearms case. Our investigation reveals that he left Pune in June-July and has been out of contact since.”

The officer added that Shubham, after finishing his 12th grade, had visited Rajasthan, where he allegedly became involved with the Bishnoi gang. “Shubham mentioned to his brother that he wouldn’t return, given his involvement with the gang,” the officer said.

Mumbai police have also arrested two suspects, Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Dharmaraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, in connection with Siddique’s murder.

The Pune police are also searching for another suspect Shivkumar Gautam, who is on the run. Shivkumar, also known as Shiva, is originally from Uttar Pradesh and was staying in Warje while working at a scrap dealer, said a senior officer on the condition of anonymity.

With Shivkumar, Dharmaraj Kashyap was staying as a neighbour in the same locality of Warje. Kashyap too was involved in the scrap business in Pune, according to police sources.

When the Pune police team reached Warje on Sunday, their houses were locked.

According to Shiv Kumar’s mother, he had gone to Pune to work at a scrap shop and had last visited the village during Holi. “My son Shiva has been in Pune and is involved in the scrap business. He rarely visits us in the village,” his mother told local news channels.

According to Kaiserganj circle Officer Anil Kumar Singh, Shiv Kumar had gone to Maharashtra a few years ago to work as a labourer and had invited Dharmaraj to join him. Kashyap’s mother also stated that she had heard from her son only once since he left to work in Pune a few months ago.

Warje-Malwadi police are investigating the involvement of two other accused who were linked to the Warje area and reportedly left for Kurla two months ago. Police have refrained from confirming further details, citing an ongoing investigation.