Baba Siddique murder | Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names on ‘hit-list’: Report

Baba Siddique's murder has brought back the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi gang in focus. The gangster, who is incarcerated in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail, told the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that he had prepared a hit-list. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (ANI file photo)

Actor Salman Khan is the prime target of Lawrence Bishnoi, according to an NIA document accessed by India Today. HT can't verify the claims made in the report.

Khan came under the radar of Bishnoi because of his alleged role in the killing of a blackbuck in 1998. The animal is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. He had sent a gangster named Sampat Nehra to carry out a recce of Khan's Mumbai home. The plan could not be carried out because Nehra was arrested by the police. Earlier this year, a group fired outside Khan's house.

The gang had already killed singer Sidhu Moose Wala. India Today reported that the singer's manager, Shaganpreet Singh, is also on the hit list because he allegedly provided shelter to the killers of Vicky Middukhera, a close associate of Bishnoi.

Mandeep Dhariwal, an aide of gangster Gaurav Padial, had helped Vicky Middukhera's killers. He was killed in the Philippines.

Gangster Kaushal Chaudhary is also on the hit list. He is part of the Bambiha gang, the rival gang of Lawrence Bishnoi. His associate, Amit Dagar, was implicated in the murder of Middukhera. He is also on the hit list.

According to the report, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has an elaborate network of 700 shooters spread across 11 states.

Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men outside his Mumbai office. An alleged associate of Lawrence Bishnoi later wrote a social media post claiming the gang was behind the murder.

According to the post, Baba Siddique was killed because of his ties with Salman Khan. Siddique's son, Zeeshan, was also on the radar of the gang.