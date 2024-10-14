Baba Siddique news: Zeeshan Siddique was also on attackers' radar, says report

Baba Siddique news: Zeeshan Siddique, the son of the murdered NCP leader Baba Siddique, was also on the radar of the three shooters. According to the Mumbai police, the handlers of the accused had asked them to kill both politicians. Mumbai: Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique (C) offers prayers before the mortal remains of his father and former Maharashtra minister, Baba Siddique, were taken for burial.(PTI)

"Zeeshan Siddique, the son of Baba Siddiqui, had received threats a few days before the incident took place. The accused told during interrogation that both Zeeshan and Baba Siddique were on the target and they were ordered to fire on anyone they found," news agency ANI quoted the Mumbai Police as saying.

The police told the agency that Zeeshan Siddique was also the target of the accused.

"The accused were given a contract to kill both Zeeshan and Baba Siddique," the police told the agency.

Zeeshan Siddique is the Congress MLA from Mumbai Suburban's Vandre East constituency.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch, which is probing the sensational murder, arrested a man named Pravin Lonkar from Pune. He is the brother of Shubuu Lonkar who had written a social media post claiming that Baba Siddique was killed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang because of the former's ties with actor Salman Khan.

The police have also arrested two shooters for the murder. The third is absconding.

Two shooters are from Uttar Pradesh. The third is a resident of Haryana.

Baba Siddique was murdered outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

His last rites were performed with full state honours in Mumbai on Sunday.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde has vowed that the culprits will not be spared.

"They will not be spared, no matter who they are, be it the Bishnoi gang or any underworld gang. Strict action will be taken. Those who are receiving threats will have their safety ensured, as it is the state government's responsibility," he added.

With inputs from ANI