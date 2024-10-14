'Demand Amit Shah's resignation': Sanjay Raut's 'Gujarat link' jab over Baba Siddique murder

Baba Siddique murder news: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday linked NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder to Gujarat, saying the so-called underworld is being run from the coastal state. He claimed Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster lodged in the state's Sabarmati jail, had assumed responsibility for the sensational crime, posing a challenge to union home minister Amit Shah. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut(PTI file photo)

Pointing out that Amit Shah is from Gujarat, Sanjay Raut said NCP chief Ajit Pawar must demand the former's resignation in the wake of the murder.

“I had said earlier also that after this government, gang wars and the power of the underworld in Mumbai can increase. This government also has the support of the underworld and that underworld is being run from Gujarat. Today drugs worth ₹5,000 crore have been seized in Gujarat. This means that drugs worth ₹50,000 crore have already been distributed in the country… A gangster who is lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail and is in the custody of Gujarat ATS takes responsibility for the murder of Baba Siddique. This is a challenge for the union home minister who is from Gujarat. Ajit Pawar should demand Amit Shah's resignation,” said Sanjay Raut.

He said Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde must show his "Singhamgiri" in the Baba Siddique murder case.

"He (CM Shinde) declared himself ‘Singham’ after shooting Akshay Shinde (accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case). Now show this 'Singhamgiri' here. If you have the courage and you are a man, then encounter the conspirators of Baba Siddiqui's murder case," he added.

Baba Siddique, a socialite and politician who was known for his connections with several Bollywood stars, was shot dead by three attackers on Saturday night. He had been bursting firecrackers when the incident took place.

An alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the murder on social media. In the post, he claimed Baba Siddique was killed because of his proximity to Salman Khan.

The Bishnoi gang had threatened to kill Salman Khan. It was behind the firing at Salman Khan's house earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the BJP said the Congress and INDIA bloc's members had been making unfortunate remarks on the crime.

Follow Baba Siddique death news live updates

"It is very unfortunate that some people are trying to politicise these incidents. Congress and the INDIA alliance are engaging in this activity. We all mourn the loss of Baba Siddique. The CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra have made it very clear that no one will be spared, regardless of whichever gang they belong to. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty," said BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two shooters. They are searching for the third shooter. They have also arrested a man named Pravin Lonkar from Pune who posted the gang's message on social media.

With inputs from PTI, ANI