Baba Siddique News Live: Test reveals accused is not a minor

An ossification test conducted on Dharmaraj Kashyap, one of the accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, revealed that he is not a minor. Two of those accused, Dharmaraj Kashyap and Gurmail Singh, were produced before a court in Mumbai and sent to police custody till October 21. The third attacker, identified as Shivakumar is still absconding.
A fourth person from Pune, Pravin Lonkar, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the conspiracy to murder.
Mumbai police said that they are investigating all possible angles in the murder of Baba Siddique, including any links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Bishnoi, who had earlier threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan, is known to have had a strained history with the actor, who shared a close relationship with Siddique.
Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday night by three attackers outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra.
His last rites were performed with full state honours in Mumbai at Bada Qabrastan on Sunday.
The murder was termed a “failure of law and order” under the Eknath Shinde-led government by several opposition parties. 15 days before Siddique was murdered he had indicated that he had faced threats to his life, due to which his security status had been updated to the Y category.
During a Maha Vikas Aghadi conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said, “Mumbai is the only city to have two 2 police commissioners, despite which nobody is safe in the state.”
Cindoling the death of the senior leader, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also posted on X saying, "This horrifying incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra. The government must take responsibility, and justice must prevail."
The BJP accused the Opposition of resorting to “petty politics” amidst the NCP leader's murder chief minister Eknath Shinde issued a statement assuring that strict and prompt action would be taken in the case.
after the arrest of two of the killers and one arrest of a 'conspirator' in Pune, police have identified another suspect from Jalandhar.
Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar is believed to be directing the three shooters from outside, durin Baba Siddique's murder.
He provided them with information about Siddique's location at the time of the shooting, and he also assisted with logistical support, including arranging rental rooms, said police officials.
Police sources from Punjab revealed that Akhtar had been imprisoned in Patiala Jail, where he reportedly connected with the Lawrence gang.
The Mumbai police have arrested a 28-year-old man from Pune who along with his brother, who "enlisted" two of the three alleged shooters in the Baba Siddique murder case, an official said on Sunday.
According to the crime branch official, Pravin and Shubham “enlisted” Gurmail Singh and Shivkumar Gautam.
Gautam is currently on the run and Singh has been set to police custody till October 21.
AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, a close friend of Baba Siddique questioned the Maharashtra government for its apparent failure in maintaining law and order and preventing Baba's death.
“Baba had written a letter stating that he was receiving death threats, so why was security not provided to him? And if security was granted, where were they when he was attacked? What were they doing?”, Pathan told ANI.
He added, “Mumbai is the financial capital; it is a hub, and such incidents are occurring here--first with Salman Khan, now with Baba Siddique.”
The two accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, were sent to police custody till October 21 by Mumbai's Esplanade court.
Dharmaraj Kashyap and Gurmail Singh are two of three attackers who shot Baba Siddique outside his son's office in Bandra on Saturday night.
The ossification test of Dharmaraj Kashyap, an accused in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, confirmed that he is not a minor, officials told ANi on Monday.
An ossification test is a medical procedure that estimates a person's age by analyzing the degree of bone fusion and is commonly used for age determination.
Following the test results, Kashyap was presented before the court, which remanded him to police custody till October 21.