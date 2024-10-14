Baba Siddique News Live: Test reveals accused is not a minor

Baba Siddique News Live: The NCP leader's last rites were performed with full state honours in Mumbai at Bada Qabrastan on Sunday.

Baba Siddique News Live: An ossification test conducted on Dharmaraj Kashyap, one of the accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, revealed that he is not a minor. Two of those accused, Dharmaraj Kashyap and Gurmail Singh, were produced before a court in Mumbai and sent to police custody till October 21. The third attacker, identified as Shivakumar is still absconding....Read More

A fourth person from Pune, Pravin Lonkar, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the conspiracy to murder.

Mumbai police said that they are investigating all possible angles in the murder of Baba Siddique, including any links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Bishnoi, who had earlier threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan, is known to have had a strained history with the actor, who shared a close relationship with Siddique.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday night by three attackers outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra.

His last rites were performed with full state honours in Mumbai at Bada Qabrastan on Sunday.

The murder was termed a “failure of law and order” under the Eknath Shinde-led government by several opposition parties. 15 days before Siddique was murdered he had indicated that he had faced threats to his life, due to which his security status had been updated to the Y category.

During a Maha Vikas Aghadi conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said, “Mumbai is the only city to have two 2 police commissioners, despite which nobody is safe in the state.”

Cindoling the death of the senior leader, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also posted on X saying, "This horrifying incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra. The government must take responsibility, and justice must prevail."

The BJP accused the Opposition of resorting to “petty politics” amidst the NCP leader's murder chief minister Eknath Shinde issued a statement assuring that strict and prompt action would be taken in the case.