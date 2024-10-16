Baba Siddique shot dead: Killers watched YouTube for shooting practice, says Mumbai Police

Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, who allegedly killed former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, learned to shoot by watching YouTube videos, news agency ANI reported citing the Mumbai Police. Accused Harish Balkram being produced at Esplanade court in Baba Siddiqui murder case, in Mumbai on October 15. (PTI)

The Mumbai Police has arrested four accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, while three others remain absconding, prompting the formation of multiple teams to track them down.

The crime branch of the Mumbai Police is investigating the case and has recovered a black bag containing a 7.62 mm gun, said police.

“The accused were given Baba Siddique's photo to identify him. The shooters had surveyed his residence and office 25 days before the incident. Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap learned shooting from YouTube and practised shooting without a magazine in Mumbai,” ANI quoted the Mumbai Police as saying.

The crime branch has arrested the fourth suspect, identified as 23-year-old Harishkumar Balakram, from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly providing financial support and coordinating logistics for the high-profile murder.

The police said Balakram worked as a scrap dealer in Pune and was part of the conspiracy. Two of the three accused – Dharmaraj and Shivprasad Gautam – used to work in Balakram's scrap shop.

Baba Siddique (66) was waylaid by three persons in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar area, just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office, and shot dead on Saturday night.

He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead. He was laid to rest on Sunday.

“According to the information received from Mumbai Crime Branch, the entire planning of Baba Siddiqui's murder was done in Pune. Mumbai Crime Branch has so far recorded the statements of more than 15 people, including many eyewitnesses who were present at the time of the incident,” the police said.

The assailants claimed to be associated with the Bishnoi gang, whose leader Lawrence remains incarcerated in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail.

The Baba Siddique murder has put the spotlight on the Bishnoi gang's operations, which have demonstrated a powerful ability to organise and execute high-profile crimes from inside the prison.