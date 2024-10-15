Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Baba Siddique's shooters used Instagram, Snapchat to communicate, say police

ByHT News Desk
Oct 15, 2024 10:28 PM IST

Baba Siddique was shot dead by three persons in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar area on October 12.

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that the conspiracy to kill former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique began about three months ago and that the accused visited his house several times without weapons, ANI reported.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.(File)
Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.(File)

“According to the information received from Mumbai Crime Branch, the entire planning of Baba Siddiqui's murder was done in Pune. Mumbai Crime Branch has so far recorded the statements of more than 15 people, including many eyewitnesses who were present at the time of the incident,” the police said.

Baba Siddique (66), a former Congress leader who had joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party earlier this year, was shot dead by three persons in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar area on October 12. The shooting took place outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office.

Baba Siddique murder case: Four arrested in connection with the case


The police have so far arrested four people in connection with the case.

These include Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), both shooters, "co-conspirator" Pravin Lonkar from Pune.

Also Read | Mumbai police had questioned Baba Siddique killer in Salman firing case: Report

Harishkumar Balakram Nisad (23), hailing from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, is the latest to be arrested on Tuesday. The police claim that Nisad provided money and weapons for the crime.

Another suspected shooter Shivkumar Gautam, from Bahraich, and Lonkar's brother, Shubham Lonkar, are on the run. Shubham Lonkar is alleged to have been associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

“The fourth accused Harish arrested in the Baba Siddiqui murder case used to work as a middle man, the arrested accused Praveen and Shubham Lonkar (absconding accused) had given 2 lakh to the arrested shooters Gurmel Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap and this money was delivered through the fourth accused Harish,” the police.

Also Read | Mumbai police cannot take gangster Lawrence Bishnoi into custody. Here's why

Besides the money, two mobile phones were also provided to the shooters. The police said that the investigation revealed that the accused used the Snapchat app for chatting and Instagram to call.

The accused shooters – Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap – learned to shoot by watching videos on YouTube.

They were also given a photo of Baba Siddiqui and told that this was the target. “The house and office were also recced 25 days before the incident,” the police said.

(Inputs from ANI)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On