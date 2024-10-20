Menu Explore
Baba Siddique murder: Mumbai police crime branch arrests scrap dealer

ByHT News Desk
Oct 20, 2024 07:42 PM IST

Baba Siddique murder: With the arrest, the total number of accused in custody has reached 10.

Mumbai police's crime branch on Sunday arrested a scrap dealer in Navi Mumbai in the Baba Siddique murder case.

Baba Siddique with actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan during an Iftar party.(PTI file photo)
Baba Siddique with actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan during an Iftar party.(PTI file photo)

The man, a native of Rajasthan's Udaipur, had allegedly provided a weapon to the men who shot dead the NCP leader on October 12. With the arrest, the total number of accused in custody has reached 10.

The accused has been identified as Bhagwat Singh Om Singh (32), who lives and works in Navi Mumbai.

Singh was remanded to police custody till October 26 by a local court.

Baba Siddique was murdered by three attackers outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office. The police have arrested two shooters -- Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19).

The main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, and two other persons involved in the murder conspiracy are absconding.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the sensational murder.

Also read: Baba Siddique's son dares killers: ‘Fight not over, blood of lion runs in my veins’

The police last week arrested five people for providing logistical support to the killers.

They were identified as Nitin Gautam Sapre (32), Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi (44), Pradeep Dattu Thombre (37), Chetan Dilip Pardhi and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia (43).

Also read: Baba Siddique's son hints at ‘deceit’ in father's murder: ‘A lion killed by jackals’

"The interrogation by police revealed that the Sapre-led module had demanded 50 lakh from the mediator to kill Baba Siddique. But that did not work out. So, due to the disagreement over the contract, they decided to back out," an official said on Saturday.

Also read: Mumbai Police's big update on Baba Siddique murder: 5 arrested accused had sought 50 lakh, but…

Two of the five accused had conducted a recce of Siddique's office before the murder. Sapre and Kanoujia had also kept watch on Siddique's house and office twice, clicking pictures and making videos.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
