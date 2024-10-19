'Salman Khan loves animals', couldn't have killed blackbuck, says Salim Khan; 'Apologising to Bishnoi community will...'

Salim shares Salman confided in him

Salim said, "Salman Khan jaanwaro se bohut pyaar karta hai. Uske paas ek kutta tha, jabtak woh zinda tha tab tak use acche se rakha. Aur jab woh bimaar hua aur mara hai toh Salman roya. Maine usse pucha ki kisne kiya. Toh bola ki, 'Main toh tha bhi nahi'. Woh mujhse jhooth nahi bolega. Usko nahi hai shaukh jaanwaro ko maarne ka. Jaanwaro se mohabbat karta hai woh (Salman Khan loves animals. He had a dog whom he loved and treated well. When he fell ill and died, Salman cried. I asked him (about the blackbuck incident) who had done it? He said, 'I wasn't even there.’ he won't lie to me. He doesn't fancy killing animals. he loves animals)." Salim also said that his family has never used a gun.

Salim on if Salman should apologise

Salim replied when asked if Salman would apologise to the Bishnoi community by going to their biggest temple in Rajasthan. "Yeh accept karna hai ki, ‘Maine mara hai’. Mara hi nahi hai. Maine kisi jaanwar ko nahi mara, Salman ne kisi jaanwar ko nahi mara. Humne kabhi kisi cockroach ko bhi nahi mara hai. Hum inn cheezo mein vishwas nahi karte (Doing this makes him accept, ‘I've done it’. He hasn't killed, I haven't killed any animal, nor has Salman. We have never even killed a cockroach. We don't believe in these)."

About Salman and blackbuck case

Salman and incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's feud dates back to 1998 when the actor's blackbuck poaching case took place. Bishnoi threatened to kill the actor during a court appearance in Jodhpur in 2018. Since then, Salman has received multiple threats to his life.

Lawrence Bishnoi, alias Balkaran Barar, was five years old when the poaching incident took place during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan, irking the Bishnoi community, which reveres the animal. Salman was the main accused in the case and was convicted in 2018.

In April this year, gunshots were fired outside Salman's Bandra residence by two shooters reportedly belonging to the Bishnoi gang, who were later arrested. Security around the actor has been upgraded after Baba Siddique's murder by three assailants in Mumbai last week because of their close friendship.