Salim Khan breaks silence on whether Baba Siddique was murdered ‘because of’ Salman Khan: 'Har koi bachana chahta hai'

What Salim said about Salman, Baba Siddique

Salim Khan said, "Nahi, mujhe nahi lagta hai ki isse koi taluk hai. Isse koi taluk nahi hai, mujhe nahi lagta. Baba Siddique ka isse kya taluk hoga? Kisi bhi cheez ka bana dijiye. Aapne humko salaam nahi kiya, ab hum aapko maar denge. Aapne humko namaste nahi kiya, hum maar denge (No, I don't think there is any connection. What connection will Baba Siddique have with this? We can make any story like this. You didn't greet me, I'll kill you)."

Salim on if Siddique was killed for trying to save Salman

When the interviewer asked again that there is a narrative that Baba Siddique was murdered because he tried to save Salman from Lawrence Bishnoi, Salim said that even the police are protecting Salman, as well as his family members. He continued, "Isme kya hai? Har koi bachana chahta hai...Zindagi jo hai kabhi bhi ja sakti hai, kisi ki bhi jasakti hai (So what? Everyone wants to save him...Anyone can lose their life anytime)."

About Baba Siddique's murder

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead on the night of October 12 outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's upscale Bandra area. Two of the shooters were subsequently arrested. More persons were held on Friday for allegedly providing firearms and logistical support to the shooters in the Baba Siddique murder case, a Mumbai police official said, taking the total number of arrests in the sensational case to nine.

Prima facie, the five arrested accused were in touch with conspirator Shubham Lonkar and mastermind Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, both absconding, the official said. According to police, Akhtar's links were earlier established with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and he is allegedly one of the masterminds of Siddique's killing.

(With PTI inputs)