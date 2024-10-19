Salman Khan to import 2-crore bulletproof car after fresh death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang: Report

Salman Khan is taking his safety and security very seriously amid new death threats to him. The actor has been on the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for quite some time now. But days after the murder of political leader and his friend Baba Siddique, the actor received fresh death threats. Following this, his security has been beefed up. And now it's reported that the actor is sparing no expense in ensuring his safety. (Also read: Salman Khan shoots for Bigg Boss 18 with additional security measures: 60 security guards, no outsiders policy) Salman Khan on the set of Bigg Boss 18

Salman Khan's new bullet proof car

According to a report by Bollywood Society, Salman Khan has bought a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. Since the car is not available in the Indian market, the star is reportedly getting it imported from Dubai. The car's price tag is around ₹2 crore, and it is estimated that a significant amount will be spent to get the car to India quickly.

According to the specifications of the car available online, the SUV boasts several advanced safety measures, such as explosive alert indicators, thick glass shields to prevent point-blank bullet shots, and camouflage black shades to prevent the driver or passenger from being identified.

Salman had purchased and imported another bulletproof car from the UAE last year as well, when he and his father, Salim Khan received death threats from the Bishnoi gang for the first time.

Stringent security on Bigg Boss sets

Salman Khan returned to shoot for Bigg Boss 18 on Friday amid heavy security. This was the first time since last week that he returned to work after Baba Siddique was murdered. The responsibility for Siddique's murder has been taken by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang even as police continue to probe the case. On Friday, Mumbai Police's WhatsApp number received a threat for Salman Khan where the actor was asked to pay ₹5 crore.

“Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay ₹5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique,” the sender claimed, reported ANI.

As per an India Today report, several stringent security measures have been implemented on the Bigg Boss set, with over 60 personnel deployed to safeguard the area. Access to the compound has also been restricted. The guards have been told to check the Aadhar card before allowing any individual inside the compound. Salman shoots for weekend special, Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, as the host of the show.