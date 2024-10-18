Salman Khan shoots for Bigg Boss 18 with additional security measures: 60 security guards, no outsiders policy

Back to work

According to India Today, Salman shot for an episode of Bigg Boss 18 late on Thursday night. He arrived on the set with heavy security. As per a source, Salman stayed at his chalet within the premises to ensure his safety ahead of the scheduled call time on Friday.

Salman's filming schedule will continue uninterrupted, despite the heightened security concerns. To ensure his safety, the actor's team is working closely with production and channel officials to coordinate his movements.

Several stringent security measures have been implemented on set, with over 60 personnel deployed to safeguard the area. In fact, access to the compound has also been restricted. The guards have been told to check theAadhar card before allowing any individual inside the compound.

In addition to this, the Bigg Boss 18 crew has been asked to remain on-site until the shoot ends. Salman shoots for weekend specials, Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, as a host of the show.

Fresh threats against Salman Khan

Earlier in the day it was reported that a threatening message was received on a WhatsApp number of Mumbai Traffic Police, in which ₹5 crore was demanded from Salman.

“Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay ₹5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique,” the sender claimed, reported ANI. Mumbai Police has started the investigation into the matter.

Last week, Baba Siddique (66) was shot dead by three persons in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar area, just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead. He was laid to rest on Sunday. The assailants claimed to be associated with the Bishnoi gang, whose leader Lawrence remains incarcerated in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail.

Salman is reportedly on Lawrence Bishnoi's ‘hit list’, which also features names of comedians, politicians and rival gang members.