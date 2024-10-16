Arbaaz Khan says they are ‘making sure Salman Khan is protected’ after Baba Siddique’s murder

Baba Siddique’s assailants claimed to be associated with the Bishnoi gang, whose leader Lawrence remains incarcerated in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail. It is the same gang that allegedly fired shots outside Salman Khan’s residence earlier this year.

Arbaaz shares an update

In a new interview with Zoom, Arbaaz shared an update while promoting his upcoming film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary. He said that the family is really worried right now.

"We are doing fine. I wouldn't say that we are doing absolutely alright because there is a lot happening right now, in the family. Of course, everyone is worried. But I am committed to promoting Bandaa Singh Chaudhary. It's my film releasing on October 25 and I've to make sure that the film also goes out. Yes, there's a lot happening but I've to do what I've to do," he said.

Arbaaz also spoke about Salman’s safety. Salman is reportedly on Lawrence Bishnoi's ‘hit list’, which also features names of comedians, politicians and rival gang members.

Sharing about how the family is trying to protect Salman, Arbaaz said, “No, it is true. I wouldn't say we are all okay right now but we are trying to do what we can do the best. We are ensuring that everybody, along with the government and the police, is making sure that things go the way they should, and, he's (Salman) protected. Everyone is doing their best. We want to stay this way right now."

Salman also shared a close bond with Baba Siddique and was a regular at his famous Eid parties. He was also one of the first few friends who went to the hospital to grieve his death.

About Baba Siddique’s death

Last week, Baba Siddique (66) was shot dead by three persons in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar area, just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead. He was laid to rest on Sunday. The Mumbai Police has arrested several people in connection with the murder. The crime branch of the Mumbai Police is investigating the case and has recovered a black bag containing a 7.62 mm gun, said police.

The assailants claimed to be associated with the Bishnoi gang, whose leader Lawrence remains incarcerated in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail. Baba Siddique’s killing has put the spotlight on the Bishnoi gang's operations, which have demonstrated a powerful ability to organise and execute high-profile crimes from inside the prison.