Lawrence Bishnoi's UK-based associate behind Munawar Faruqui plot: Report

A probe by central intelligence agencies has found that a United Kingdom-based associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi outsourced the hit against stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui to two men in Delhi, The Indian Express has reported.

The stand up comedian has been provided a security cover by the Mumbai Police in view of the threats from the Bishnoi gang

According to The Indian Express report, the Delhi Police got information about the alleged hit while probing a separate murder case of an Afghan gym owner in Delhi on September 13. The police had arrested 10 persons in connection with the case.

The probe into the murder case led the police to one of the shooters, who was arrested in a separate case by the Special Task Force in Haryana last month. During interrogation, he revealed information about the hit against Faruqui. The shooter had been recruited by UK-based gangster Rohit Godara.

“While questioning the men, police found that some of them had also conducted a recce of a prominent hotel in New Friends Colony, but were not aware of their target at the time,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

A team of the Delhi Police then visited the hotel in New Friends Colony last month and found Faruqui's name on the guest list.

“That’s when a team of Delhi Police, who were simultaneously probing Nadir Shah’s murder, visited the hotel in New Friends Colony last month and found Faruqui’s name on the guest list. Faruqui was in Delhi to participate in the Entertainers Cricket League,” the source added.

‘Faruqui was alerted’



The police immediately alerted Faruqui, who was at the Indira Gandhi International stadium and provide him cover as he left for Mumbai.

“Police also checked the guest list of a hotel in nearby Nehru Place, and found that two persons who recently came out on bail were staying there,” said the source added, according to The Indian Express.

Over the past few years, Faruqui has faced allegations from Hindu groups claiming that he hurt their sentiments during one of his shows, which he has firmly denied.