Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi gang, gets security

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has allegedly received threats from a criminal gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently under investigation by the Mumbai police for his suspected involvement in the murder of former minister Baba Siddique. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

The Mumbai Police have given security to Faruqui because of threats from the Bishnoi gang, said police officials. A police officer said they received information about a potential threat to the comedian from the gang and while the reason for the threat is still unclear, the police are working to find out more.

Over the past few years, Faruqui has faced allegations from Hindu groups claiming that he hurt their sentiments during one of his shows, which he has firmly denied.

The revelation about another celebrity being targeted by the Bishnoi syndicate comes after the police arrested three suspected members of the gang since Saturday night, when three assailants shot at Siddique in Bandra (East).

On Saturday, the Delhi Police apprehended a shooter allegedly linked to the murder of a gym owner in South Delhi last month, who had been targeted by both the Bishnoi gang and an allied gang.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case against the syndicate and Bishnoi's associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in August 2022.

Investigations by the agency revealed that the gang had allegedly expanded its “mafia-style criminal networks” across several states in the country.

These networks are said to have been involved in several high-profile crimes, including the murder of well-known Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022, and they engaged in extensive extortion from businesses and professionals.

Investigations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also revealed that many of the syndicate's plots were allegedly coordinated from overseas, particularly Canada, or directed by leaders of organized terror groups operating within Indian prisons.