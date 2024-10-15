Salman Khan to Munawar Faruqui: Who are on Lawrence Bishnoi's ‘hit list’

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's hit-list compiled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) features Bollywood actors, comedians, politicians and more, reports India Today. Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently housed in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail has been under scrutiny for allegedly orchestrating the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on the night of Dussehra. Lawrence Bishnoi, is currently under scrutiny for allegedly ordering the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

His crime syndicate, which is reportedly 700-member strong now, was involved in an attempt on the life of Bollywood star Salman Khan, earlier this year.

Gangster Goldy Brar had also attributed the murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala to Bishnoi.

A senior Delhi police officer told PTI that the intent of the Bishnoi gang has now gone beyond just Salman, saying, “The gang is now trying to penetrate Bollywood, an area once ruled by Dawood Ibrahim, and set up its own D-Company.”

Here are some of the biggest names on Lawrence Bishnoi's hitlist: