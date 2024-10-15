Salman Khan to Munawar Faruqui: Who are on Lawrence Bishnoi's ‘hit list’
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's hit-list covers ground from actors, comedians, politicians and rival gang members
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's hit-list compiled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) features Bollywood actors, comedians, politicians and more, reports India Today. Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently housed in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail has been under scrutiny for allegedly orchestrating the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on the night of Dussehra.
His crime syndicate, which is reportedly 700-member strong now, was involved in an attempt on the life of Bollywood star Salman Khan, earlier this year.
Gangster Goldy Brar had also attributed the murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala to Bishnoi.
A senior Delhi police officer told PTI that the intent of the Bishnoi gang has now gone beyond just Salman, saying, “The gang is now trying to penetrate Bollywood, an area once ruled by Dawood Ibrahim, and set up its own D-Company.”
Here are some of the biggest names on Lawrence Bishnoi's hitlist:
- Salman Khan: One of Bishnoi's prime targets, the trouble began with Khan's involvement in a black-buck shooting case as the animal is revered by the Bishnoi community. Bishnoi had sent his aide, Sampat Nehra, to conduct surveillance on Khan but Nehra was arrested by the Haryana police special task force. An attempted firing in April 2024 also failed after police showed up and the gunmen fled.
- Zeeshan Siddique: MLA and son of the late Baba Siddique, who was killed on Saturday, Zeeshan Siddique was also a target of the attavk on his father, the accused gunmen Dharmaraj Kashyap and Gurmail Singh told the police. A post on social media being investigated by the police claimed, "Jo Salman Khan aur Dawood gang ki help karega apna hisab-kitab laga ke rakhna (whoever helps Salman Khan and the Dawood gang, keep your accounts in order)", a threat purportedly aimed at Baba Siddique who was a close friend of the actor.
- Munawar Faruqui: The comedian has also run afoul of Bishnoi, and was targeted at a wedding in Delhi by two gunmen where intelligence agencies intervened and moved him back to Mumbai under increased safety, reported Times Now.
- Shaganpreet Singh: The manager of the deceased Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is also on the list as Bishnoi believes Shaganpreet provided shelter to the killers of Vicky Middukhera, a close associate of his who was shot dead in Mohali in August 2021.
- Kaushal Chaudhary: Member of the notorious Bambiha gang and Bishnoi's rival, Chaudhary was accused of supplying weapons to the killers of Middukhera, which puts him high on Bishnoi's hitlist.
- Amit Dagar: Closely allied with Kaushal Chaudhary, Dagar was also involved in the death of Middukhera, landing him a spot on Bishnoi's radar.