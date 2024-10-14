Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Baba Siddique murder: ‘Salman Khan should apologise to Bishnoi community,’ says BJP MP

ByHT News Desk
Oct 14, 2024 09:39 PM IST

After Baba Siddique's murder, a BJP MP advised actor Salman Khan to “apologise” to the Bishnoi community for the blackbuck incident.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav urged Bollywood actor Salman Khan to issue an apology to the Bishnoi community for hurting their sentiments over the blackbuck incident, which occurred over 20 years ago.

NCP leader Baba Siddique with actor Salman Khan (PTI Photo)
NCP leader Baba Siddique with actor Salman Khan (PTI Photo)

Yadav's statement came days after Baba Siddique, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Khan's longtime friend, was shot dead allegedly by members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Posting on his X account, Harnath Yadav accused Salman Khan of killing a blackbuck, cooking it, and eating it. He also said that the blackbuck holds importance for the Bishnoi community and hence, the actor should apologise for his actions.

The BJP MP tweeted in Hindi, which roughly translates to, “Dear Salman Khan, the Bishnoi community worships the blackbuck and considers it a diety. You hunted it, cooked it and ate it. Because of this, the sentiments of the Bishnoi community were hurt and there is an anger against you.”

“People make mistakes. You are a big actor, a large number of people in the country love you. My good advice to you is that you should respect the sentiments of the Bishnoi community and apologize to them for your big mistake,” he added.

On October 12, NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot by three men, allegedly associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He sustained three bullet injuries and was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Read more: Ram Gopal Varma sums up Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi issue after Baba Siddique's murder: ‘Unbelievable and ridiculous’

Shortly after his death, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for his murder and issued a warning to Salman Khan. The actor's security was immediately beefed up and he has been avoiding all visitors at his Galaxy Apartment for the last two days.

Siddique, who shared a close bond with the Bollywood actor, had been receiving threats by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. His security was beefed up just 15 days before his death.

Bishnoi's gang was also allegedly behind the firing incident outside Salman Khan apartment in Bandra in April, and death threats were issued to his father Salim Khan.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On