Baba Siddique murder: ‘Salman Khan should apologise to Bishnoi community,’ says BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav urged Bollywood actor Salman Khan to issue an apology to the Bishnoi community for hurting their sentiments over the blackbuck incident, which occurred over 20 years ago. NCP leader Baba Siddique with actor Salman Khan (PTI Photo)

Yadav's statement came days after Baba Siddique, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Khan's longtime friend, was shot dead allegedly by members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Posting on his X account, Harnath Yadav accused Salman Khan of killing a blackbuck, cooking it, and eating it. He also said that the blackbuck holds importance for the Bishnoi community and hence, the actor should apologise for his actions.

The BJP MP tweeted in Hindi, which roughly translates to, “Dear Salman Khan, the Bishnoi community worships the blackbuck and considers it a diety. You hunted it, cooked it and ate it. Because of this, the sentiments of the Bishnoi community were hurt and there is an anger against you.”

“People make mistakes. You are a big actor, a large number of people in the country love you. My good advice to you is that you should respect the sentiments of the Bishnoi community and apologize to them for your big mistake,” he added.

On October 12, NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot by three men, allegedly associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He sustained three bullet injuries and was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Shortly after his death, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for his murder and issued a warning to Salman Khan. The actor's security was immediately beefed up and he has been avoiding all visitors at his Galaxy Apartment for the last two days.

Siddique, who shared a close bond with the Bollywood actor, had been receiving threats by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. His security was beefed up just 15 days before his death.

Bishnoi's gang was also allegedly behind the firing incident outside Salman Khan apartment in Bandra in April, and death threats were issued to his father Salim Khan.