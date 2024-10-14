Ram Gopal Varma sums up Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi issue after Baba Siddique's murder: ‘Unbelievable and ridiculous’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma believes recent events that resulted in politician Baba Siddique’s murder come across as ‘unbelievable and ridiculous’. In a candid post without naming anyone, the Rakta Charitra director commented on how Lawrence Bishoi’s issue with Salman Khan allegedly leading to Baba’s death, feels unthinkable. (Also Read: Salman Khan visits Baba Siddique's residence to pay condolences to the politician's family) Ram Gopal Varma had this to say about allegations of Lawrence Bishnoi's feud with Salman Khan leading to Baba Siddique's murder.

Ram Gopal Varma’s take

While RGV did not take names, it’s clear that the lawyer-turned-gangster he refers to is Lawrence, the big politician is Baba and the star is Salman. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “A LAWYER turned GANGSTER wants to take REVENGE for a DEER’S death by killing a SUPER STAR and as a WARNING orders some of his GANG of 700, which he recruited through face book to first kill a BIG POLITICIAN who is a close friend of the STAR.”

He added, “The POLICE can’t catch him because he is under the protection of the GOVERNMENT in a JAIL and his spokesman speaks from ABROAD. If a Bollywood writer comes up with a story like this they will thrash him for writing the most unbelievable and ridiculous story ever.”

One person commented, “Salman khan, baba siddique, Lawrence bishnoi real life gangster script antunnav (So you’re saying Salman Khan, Baba Siddique, Lawrence Bishnoi incident is a real life gangster script).” Another wrote, “If a Bollywood writer wrote this, the audience would probably roll their eyes and say, "This is too much, yaar. Even for Bollywood, this is over-the-top!" But in reality, it just proves that life sometimes serves up stories that are way more bizarre and dramatic than what any.”

What happened

On October 12, politician Baba was shot by some assailants at a rally. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital but he succumbed to the injuries. The Mumbai police told ANI that Baba’s son Zeeshan was also a target. On Monday, they arrested Pravin Lonkar in connection to the case. Pravin is the brother of Shubuu Lonkar who posted on social media that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the murder. After the murder, security has been beefed up outside Salman’s home, Galaxy Apartments.