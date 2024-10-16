Ram Gopal Varma says no film star is more good looking than Lawrence Bishnoi, fans suggest casting Salman Khan in biopic

Ram Gopal Varma's obsession with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi spilled into the evening hours of Tuesday. The filmmaker, who has been toying with the idea of a biopic on Lawrence, claimed he doesn't know a single film star who is more “good looking” than the gangster. (Also Read – Ram Gopal Varma notes Lawrence Bishnoi was only 5 during Salman Khan's blackbuck incident: ‘Animal love at its peak’) Ram Gopal Varma says no film star is more good looking than Lawrence Bishnoi

What RGV said

Ram Gopal Varma shared a photo of Lawrence in an orange t-shirt and a black-and-orange hoodie, and wrote in the caption on his X handle, “If a film is based on the BIGGEST GANGSTER , no film maker will cast a guy who looks like DAWOOD IBRAHIM or CHOTA RAJAN ..But here , I don’t know a single FILM STAR who is more GOOD LOOKING than B.”

X users flooded the comment section of his post with interesting responses. One of them commented, “Casting Salman Khan as a Lawrence will be the biggest irony (smile emoji).” Another wrote, “RGV’s new found Crush ! (laughing with tears emoji).” "That’s a good point! It’s like Hollywood casting supermodels to play gritty detectives—you rarely see a realistic match. If Bishnoi’s life ever makes it to the big screen, they’ll probably go for someone way more glamorous, making it a “Bollywood” version in every sense," read a third comment," while a fourth one stated, “Let him do his own role. I hope you direct his biography.”

RGV provokes Salman Khan

In another post on X, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “I wish @BeingSalmanKhan will give a SUPER COUNTER THREAT to B or otherwise , it will look like a COWARDICE of the TIGER STAR ..S K owes it to his fans to rise up as the BIGGER SUPER HERO in comparison to B.”

Lawrence's beef with Salman dated back to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Salman in Rajasthan. He has issued open threats to Salman and his supporters, and has been allegedly involved in the murder of the actor's close aide, NCP leader Baba Siddique.

On the work front, Salman is currently filming for Bigg Boss 18 and Sikandar. Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma last helmed the Telugu movie Vyooham.