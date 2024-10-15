Ram Gopal Varma notes Lawrence Bishnoi was only 5 during Salman Khan's blackbuck incident: ‘Animal love at its peak’

Ram Gopal Varma can't get over Lawrence Bishnoi's quest to avenge the killing of a blackbuck by targeting Salman Khan. The filmmaker continued his Twitter monologue against the gangster on his X handle on Monday. (Also Read: Salman Khan visits Baba Siddique's residence to pay condolences to the politician's family) Ram Gopal Varma points out Lawrence Bishnoi was only 5 when Salman Khan killed the blackbuck

What Ram Gopal Varma said

Ram Gopal Varma reposted his earlier rant on X and wrote further, “LAWRENCE BISHNOI was just a 5 YEAR OLD KID when the deer was killed in 1998 and Bishnoi maintained his grudge for 25 years and now at age 30 he says that his LIFE’S GOAL is to kill SALMAN to take REVENGE for KILLING that DEER .. Is this ANIMAL love at its PEAK or GOD playing a WEIRD JOKE ?”

About the blackbuck case

Lawrence Bishnoi, 31, alias Balkaran Barar was all of five when the infamous blackbuck poaching case involving Salman took place in 1998 during the filming of Sooraj Barjatya's family drama Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan, irking the Bishnoi community which revers the animal.

Twenty-six years down the line, the notorious gangster’s deep resentment against Salman even while in prison continues to make headlines, especially after the gunning down of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, known to be close to the Bollywood actor, by three assailants in Mumbai last week.

The Mumbai Police suspects Siddique was killed at the behest of Bishnoi after a purported Facebook post surfaced, claiming “Jo Salman Khan aur Dawood gang ki help karega apna hisab-kitab laga ke rakhna (whoever helps Salman Khan and the Dawood Ibrahim gang, keep your accounts in order).” The comments were posted by one Shubuu Lonkar, whom the police suspect to be Bishnoi gang aide Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar.

Despite being lodged in prison, Bishnoi has allegedly managed to execute murders of many high-profile people, including Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala in 2022, Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in 2023, besides orchestrating firing outside the residences of singers AP Dhillon and Gippy Garewal in Canada.

According to the police, the animosity between Bishnoi and Salman first became public in 2018 when Bishnoi said during a court appearance in Jodhpur, “We will kill Salman Khan. Everyone will know once we take action. I have not done anything as of now, they are accusing me of crimes for no reason.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is busy shooting for Bigg Boss 18 and his next film, Sikandar. Ram Gopal Varma last directed the Telugu film Vyuham earlier this year.