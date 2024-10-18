Web series to be made on Lawrence Bishnoi's life, will be titled Lawrence-A Gangster Story: Report

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been in the news lately for the alleged killing of politician Baba Siddique and for issuing fresh threats against actor Salman Khan. News18 reports that Jani Firefox Film Production house will soon release a web series based on his life, Lawrence - A Gangster Story. (Also Read: Salman Khan drove rashly on footpath, was caught by cops: Aasif Sheikh recalls incident from 1998 Bandhan shoot) Lodged in jail since 2014, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi continues to operate an intricate criminal network spanning across multiple countries. (HT File Photo)

A web series on Lawrence Bishnoi?

The media house reports that the Indian Motion Pictures Association has already approved the series title on Lawrence Bishnoi. The web series based on his life will reportedly explore his transformation into a dreaded gangster. Lawrence Bishnoi has been in jail since 2014 but is notorious for operating a criminal network in the country and overseas.

Amit Jani, head of the production house, reportedly said he ‘aimed to engage the audience with a dramatic and true-to-life story’. The producer previously backed projects based on true incidents, such as A Tailor Murder Story and Karachi to Noida. It remains to be seen what instances from Lawrence Bishnoi’s life the series will touch upon.

Security tightened at Salman Khan’s residence

ANI reports that security has been tightened at Salman’s residence after fresh death threats were sent out, demanding an extortion payment of ₹5 crore. Mumbai Police said that a threatening message was received on the WhatsApp number of Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Salman to “end his long-standing rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi”.

The sender claimed to be close to Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, writing, “Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay ₹5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique.”

This comes a few days after politician Baba was assassinated on October 12 in Mumbai. Four individuals have been arrested in relation to the murder so far.