Did Salman Khan play ‘adhed businessman’ opposite Alia Bhatt in Inshallah? Here's what she says

It's been five years since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah got shelved but questions about the film persist. As per reports from 2019, the film--which starred Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan in a romance--was put on the backburner due to creative differences between Salman and Sanjay. Alia was asked about the same in a recent interview. Salman Khan (58) and Alia Bhatt (31) were set to play lovers in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.

Alia on Inshallah

Alia, who was promoting her latest film Jigra on Lallantop, confirmed in an interview that Inshallah was indeed a love story between her character and Salman's. When asked about the status of the movie, she said, “No, not to my knowledge. I am doing another film with Sanjay sir, Love and War.”

“I hope he makes Inshallah someday because bahut hi badia kahani hai (it's a wonderful story)," she said. When the interviewer mentioned Salman played an ‘adhed (middle-aged) businessman’, Alia exclaimed ‘Oh! (laughs awkwardly) I won't say anything about that.’

She added that the film was a ‘lovely love story’.

The interviewer then commented, “Hero badalna padega, creative difference kaafi hogae (the hero would need to be changed. There's been too many creative differences).” Alia replied, “Whatever Sanjay sir decides will be best for the movie.”

About Inshallah's roadblock

Inshallah was announced in 2019. Both the actors posted about it on social media. But later, it was shelved due to ‘creative differences’. Salman said that he wants Bhansali to make the film the director wants to make and the two will continue to be friends.

Claiming Bhansali will never betray his film, Salman told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Sanjay was a friend even before we started working on Khamoshi. He had come to meet me through Manisha Koirala. After that, we collaborated on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. When he came to me with this film, I liked it and we decided to work together again. One thing I can say is that Sanjay won’t do gaddaari with his film. I want him to make the film he wants to make. Nothing changes between us as friends and I’m sure nothing has changed in Sanjay’s heart for me. I’m extremely close to his mother (Leela) and sister (Bela). I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in future on a film, Inshallah.”