Salman Khan drove rashly on footpath, was caught by cops: Aasif Sheikh recalls incident from 1998 Bandhan shoot

Salman Khan has often had an interesting rapport with his co-stars: on-screen and off-screen. Aasif Sheikh, who has worked with Salman in several films, recently spoke about the latter's rash driving incident. Aasif, in an interview with The Lallantop said that the actor was caught along with him by the traffic police for driving on the footpath. (Also read: Salman Khan performs Ganpati aarti with niece Ayat at sister Arpita Khan's home; Salim Khan, Iulia Vantur seen too) Aasif Sheikh revealed about Salman Khan's 1998 rash driving incident.

Asif Sheikh on Salman Khan's rash driving

While recalling the incident during the shooting of Bandhan (1998), Aasif stated, “We were young then and Salman had an Esteem at that time. He made me sit next to him and he started driving everywhere on the footpath, on the road. I said, ‘Salman, pakde jayenge (we will get caught).’ He said, ‘Pakde jayenge toh yaar Salman Khan hain ghabrao mat. (Even if we get caught, don’t worry, you are with Salman Khan).”

He further said, “He rolled down the window and the traffic police actually did not recognise him,” “He was like ‘Isne toh pehchana nahi. Maine kaha shirt utaar shayad pehchan le. (He said he didn’t recognise me. I said remove your shirt, he might recognise you then).”

Aasif Sheikh's film and TV career

Aasif has starred in many films featuring Salman, such as Karan Arjun (1995), Auzaar (1997), Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha (2004), Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar (2006) and Bharat (2009). The actor is known for his work in Hindi television shows like Hum Log (1984-1985), Chandrakanta (1994-1996), Yes Boss (1999-2009), Dill Mill Gayyee (2009), Chidiya Ghar (2012) and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain (2015-present).

Salman Khan's acting career

Salman made his acting debut with Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988). He shot to fame with movies like Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Karan Arjun (1995), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999) and Tere Naam (2003). He later acted in films such as No Entry (2005), Dabangg (2010) and Tiger 3 (2023).