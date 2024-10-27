Salman Khan gets 'badmaash aadmi' advice from farm leader amid Lawrence Bishnoi threat

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has urged Bollywood actor Salman Khan to apologise to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for the infamous black buck case, warning of potential consequences if he doesn't. Tikait's remarks come days after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Baba Siddique was shot dead by three shooters allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Tikait said that apologizing would not only help Khan but also show respect for the Bishnoi community. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (ANI File)

"Yeh samaj se juda hua mamla hai. Salman Khan ko mandir jaa kar maafi maang leni chahiye, nahi toh jail me band aadmi pata nahi kab tapakwa de (This is a matter that is connected to the society. Salman Khan should go to a temple and apologise, else you never know when the person in jail might do something to harm him)," Tikait said.

"Badmaash aadmi hai woh (Lawrence Bishnoi is a bad man)," the farmer leader added.

Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi feud

The feud between Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan stems from the 1998 killing of a blackbuck, an animal revered by the Bishnoi community. Khan has denied allegations, but Bishnoi's cousin, Ramesh, claimed the actor attempted to settle the issue with a blank cheque. However, Ramesh stated that the community wasn't interested in money, and their anger stemmed from the ideological clash.

Tikait advised Khan to visit a Bishnoi temple and publicly apologise for his past mistakes, which would help restore respect for both parties. He cautioned that Lawrence Bishnoi is a dangerous individual, and apologising could prevent further issues and potential retaliation.

Baba Siddique's murder

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, was shot dead on October 12 by three attackers near the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in Nirmal Nagar area of Mumbai.

The gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the killing. So far, Mumbai Police has made 15 arrests in connection with the case.