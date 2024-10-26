Police find Lawrence Bishnoi gang link in Baba Siddique murder

The Mumbai police have found a link between the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (REUTERS)

The city crime branch on Saturday informed the Esplanade metropolitan magistrate court that Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of the incarcerated gangster, had entrusted the job of conducting recce of the slain former Maharashtra minister’s house and office in Bandra West and the office of his son Zeeshan Siddique in Bandra East, to Sujeet Sushil Singh (32), who was arrested from Punjab on Friday.

Also read | NIA announces ₹10 lakh bounty for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi last seen in Canada

Seeking Singh’s police custody remand, the police said that he was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi and was also involved in procuring the weapons used in the murder case and supplying those to Nitin Sapre and Ram Phulchand Kanojia, who in turn handed the same over to the shooters.

Sapre and Kanojia had done recce of the residence and offices of Siddique and his son.

The police on Saturday also declared Anmol Bishnoi as wanted in the case, along with Shubham Lonkar, Zeeshan Akhtar and shooter Shivkumar Gautam.

Also read | Lawrence Bishnoi jail interview: Two DSPs among six Punjab cops suspended

Whereas Sujit Singh had allegedly introduced Zeeshan Akhtar to Sapre and Kanaujia, said the police. On Saturday, the crime branch produced Singh in court along with 10 others whose police remand had ended. Singh was sent to police remand till November 4 whereas Gurmail Baljitsingh, Dharmaraj Kashyap, and Pravin Lonkar were sent to judicial custody. The police custody of the rest of the accused was further extended for investigation purposes.

Police also claimed on Saturday that they have recovered a fifth pistol from Pune, which was hidden by arrested accused Harish Kumar Nishad.