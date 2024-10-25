NIA announces 10 lakh bounty for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi last seen in Canada

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a bounty of ₹10 lakh for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, who is suspected to be residing in Canada as of now. The gangster fled India on a fake passport last year, and was spotted in Kenya and Canada this year. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi

The NIA announced a reward for Anmol Bishnoi shortly after his name was linked to the murder of NCP leader and veteran politician Baba Siddique this month. It is being suspected that Lawrence Bishnoi's gang is responsible for Siddique's murder, and Anmol had ordered the killing.

The NIA has mentioned Anmol Bishnoi in two charge sheets of cases registered in 2022. He is also wanted in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in May 2022.

Earlier, the Mumbai police had issued a lookout notice against him after the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house. Anmol had claimed responsibility for the incident on social media, and has been wanted by the Mumbai police since.

The shooters held for firing outside Salman Khan's house did so with the "intention or knowledge" to kill him on the instigation of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol, a Mumbai court said while denying bail to an accused in the case.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing of Baba Siddique hours after he was shot dead in Bandra East on October 12. Anmol Bishnoi is suspected to be the mastermind of the assassination.

The crime branch of Mumbai police said that Baba Siddique's shooters were in touch with Anmol Bishnoi through messaging app Snapchat before the murder.

When the Snapchat of the arrested accused was examined, it was found that the shooters and Pune-based Praveen Lonkar, alleged to be the mastermind, were directly in touch with Anmol Bishnoi and used to delete the messages after receiving them.

