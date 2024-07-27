Court issues standing warrants against Anmol Bishnoi, Rohit Godara

MUMBAI: A special MCOCA court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and Rohit Godara, a close associate of Bishnoi, in connection with the firing at actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra. HT Image

Both Anmol and Godara are named as wanted suspects in the charge sheet filed by the Mumbai crime branch. Mohammed Rafiq Sardar Choudhari, one of the accused arrested in Rajasthan, has disclosed the involvement of five additional members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the conspiracy behind the shooting.

Choudhari admitted to recording a video of Salman Khan’s residence on April 12. The Crime Branch seized Choudhari’s mobile phone and retrieved several deleted videos and photos with the help of technical experts. During questioning, Choudhari revealed that he received ₹3 lakh from Bishnoi gang member Harpal Singh and distributed ₹2 lakh to the shooters, Vicky Kumar Gupta, 25, and Sagar Kumar Pal, 24.

Gupta also communicated with Anmol Bishnoi, sending recorded voice calls to his brother, Sonu Gupta. Sonu Gupta’s statement has been recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC as a key witness. Gupta and Pal traveled to Mumbai in March, met Choudhari in Kurla, and subsequently rented a room in Panvel. They collected ₹5 lakh in several installments from October to April for the operation. “Both shooters are dissatisfied with the gang, having been promised substantial sums that were not delivered,” said a Crime Branch official.

In addition to Singh, Choudhari, and the alleged shooters, two other individuals have been arrested: Anuj Thapan, 32, who committed suicide in custody on May 1, and Sonu Subhashchandra Bishnoi, 37, from Punjab. Police report that on March 15, Thapan and Sonu Bishnoi provided Gupta and Pal with two pistols and 38 live rounds, which were used in the attack on Khan’s apartment.