Lawrence Bishnoi jail interview: Two DSPs among six Punjab cops suspended

The Punjab government on Friday suspended six police officers, including two deputy superintendent-rank officers Gursher Singh and Sammer Vaneet, in connection with an interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while in incarceration.

An order issued by state home secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh said that the action was being taken after an SIT found that Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview, aired on a private channel, was conducted through a video-conference when he was in the custody of Kharar CIA on September 3-4, 2022. The SIT was headed by special DGP (human rights) Prabodh Kumar.

“Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, all above officers and cops have been suspended...,” the order said.

Others suspended cops include sub-inspector Reena, CIA, Kharar (SAS Nagar), sub-inspector (LR) Jagatpal Jangu, AGTF, sub-inspector (LR) Shaganjit Singh (the then duty officer), and head constable Om Parkash ( Kharar CIA staff).

Gursher was posted as DSP (investigations) at the time when Bishnoi was brought from Tihar Jail to Kharar CIA in a case related to murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Two interviews of the gangster were aired on March 14 and March 17, 2023, while he was in Bathinda jail. On January 5 this year, the SIT probing the case registered FIRs under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 201 (concealment of evidence), 202 (intentionally withholding information about an offence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 116 (abetment of offences that are punishable by imprisonment) and 120-b(criminal conspiracy) and 52-A (1) of the Prisons (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2011.

However, in the final report filed in a Mohali court on October 9 the charges were filed under just one IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation) against Bishnoi. The very next day, the high court stayed the proceedings. The next hearing is slated for October 28.