Singham Again producers confirm Salman Khan's cameo as Chulbul Pandey; fans sound ‘blockbuster alert’

Salman Khan is not putting work on back burner even amid security threats. In a new development, his cameo in Singham Again has been confirmed. A presser from Rohit Shetty Films revealed the same. Salman Khan plays Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg movies.

Salman will be back as Chulbul Panday, his sassy cop avatar from Dabangg movies.

Fans of the actor loved the new addition to Singham Again's already star-packed roster. “It should happen,Salman Khan's cameo will give it unimaginable push at the box office,” wrote a fan. “If it's happening that's insane,” wrote another. “Blockbuster alert 💥💥💥! Chulbul meets Singham,” wrote another fan.

About Singham Again

Recently, the much-anticipated trailer of Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh was released. The nearly 5-minute long star-studded trailer is packed with action scenes and iconic dialogues.

The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast of 'Singham Again'. It somewhere also makes reference to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

Who plays what?

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'.

In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

A new addition to the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as Lady Singham.

Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.

Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were seen as Box Office hits.

Singham Again will hit the box office this Diwali. It will face a box-office clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.