Fan pokes fun at Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe for having same actors in multiple roles: 'Ye golmaal fix nahi hone wala'

A video, shared by Instagram account The Mature Bro, points out that while cinematic universes are all the rage today, they can fall flat if proper planning is not done before executing them. Giving an example of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, the presenter points out that many actors play different roles in different films. (Also read: Singham Again trailer: Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor bring Rohit Shetty twist to Ramayana) Ashwini Kalsekar plays a journalist in Singham 2 (left) and a judge in Simmba (right) even though both films are part of the same cinematic universe

The Cop Universe's multiversal problem

The Cop Universe began with Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham and further includes Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. Upcoming film Singham Again will be a sort of crossover event film for the universe with all the protagonists coming together to battle a common enemy. However, this becomes tricky when actors have completely different roles in different films, as the video points out.

For instance, Suchitra Bandekar played Kajal Aggarwal's mother in Singham but played Ashutosh Rana's wife in Simmba. Similarly, Ashwini Kalsekar played a journalist in Singham 2 but was seen as a judge in Simmba. In the same manner, many actors who play police officers in Simmba play totally different roles in Sooryavanshi.

The video also addresses the rumours of Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey (from the Dabangg films) doing a cameo in Singham Again. If this happens, that would mean that Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj both played different roles within the same universe. To make matters even more complicated, Kareena Kapoor - who plays Bajirao Singham's wife in the Cop Universe - was seen in an item song with Chulbul Pandey in the Dabangg series.

"Should we assume that the Cop Universe is already a multiverse," the fan jokes, ending with a jibe to one of Rohit Shetty's hit Gol-Maal: "Bina alternate timeline ka bahana diye, ye golmaal fix nahi hone wala (Without accounting for alternate timelines, this mess won't be fixed)."

Singham Again

Apart from the films, the Cop Universe also includes the Amazon Prime web series Indian Police Force. The universe will now expand with Singham Again, which is set to release this Diwali. The mega-budget action film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff.