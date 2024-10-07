Singham Again trailer reactions: Internet thinks Rohit Shetty showed ‘better Ramayana than Om Raut’ in 5 minutes

The Singham Again trailer reactions are in, and the Ramayana references in it have split the internet. While some believe Rohit Shetty told a better version of Ramayan than Om Raut in under five minutes, others believe Mani Ratnam’s Raavanan did a better job. (Also Read: Singham Again trailer: Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor bring Rohit Shetty twist to Ramayana) Singham Again trailer reactions: Rohit Shetty's cop universe film explores the Ramayana.

Ramayan references in Singham Again

Rohit drew parallels between his lead cast and the Ramayana in the trailer. While Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham and Kareena Kapoor’s Avni Kamat represent Ram and Sita, Tiger Shroff’s Satya represents Lakshman, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba is Hanuman, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is Jayatu, and Arjun Kapoor’s Danger Lanka is Ravan.

“Rohit Shetty showed better #Ramayana than Om Raut in this 5 min trailer!” wrote one person on X (formerly Twitter), posting screengrabs from the trailer’s Ramayan sequences. Another thought, “Rohit Shetty could have made a better Adipurush than Om Raut.” A person opined, “Rohit Shetty's Vision Of Ramayan>>> whole Adipurush Movie by Om Raut.”

Another decoded that Deepika Padukone played Ahalya because it wasn’t made obvious in the trailer, writing, “Deepika Padukone as Ahalya (cry emoji).”

One person thought the trailer set up an epic showdown between Ajay and Arjun, writing, “#SinghamAgain trailer it’s an epic showdown worthy of a modern-day Ramayana! Just like Ram took on Ravan, our #Singham is here to dismantle evil with pure power and determination! This is not just a trailer, let’s rally behind our fearless lion!”

Not everyone is impressed

However, not everyone was impressed with the Ramayan references and the trailer in general. One person shared a poster of Mani’s Vikram, Aishwarya Rai-starrer Raavanan, writing, “If wanna watch a cop movie that is also a loose modern day adaptation of Ramayan then don't watch Singham Again. Instead just sit at your home and watch Mani Ratnam's Raavanan.”

Another posted a GIF of a man cringing, writing, “Man I had huge hopes for Singham Again. But as per the trailer it is a cringe frest, bad acting, mediocre vfx and unnecessary Ramayan reference flick where 50 kg Deepika beating 90-100 kg guys like a peanut. Such a disappointment with a trailer. #SinghamAgainTrailer.”

Deepika’s fans however were thrilled to see their favourite star as Lady Singham, with one fan writing, “centre of attraction the lady lead of the #SinghamAgain she is too good in just 5 minutes trailer can't wait for the movie queen she is #DeepikaPadukone,” and sharing screengrabs of her from the trailer.

Some also thought Arjun essayed the antagonist well, with one calling it his ‘redemption arc’ and writing, “Arjun Kapoor surprised me the most tbh. With all the memes about him earlier, he stood out the most for me, at least in the trailer. Redemption arc loading? #SinghamAgain.”

About Singham Again

The trailer for Singham Again was released on Monday and hinted that Bajirao must rescue his wife Avni when Lanka kidnaps her. The film featuring this ensemble cast is scheduled for release on November 1 for Diwali.