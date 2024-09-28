Ranbir Kapoor announces new business venture on 42nd birthday but fans are confused; Arjun Kapoor offers hints

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who clocked his 42nd birthday on Saturday, has turned entrepreneur with his new brand Arks. Taking to Instagram, the official account of Arks shared a video featuring Ranbir. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt shares Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha's best pics ever on his birthday) Ranbir Kapoor's new brand is called Arks.

In the clip, the actor lay on the grass at night looking at the stars. He then made a symbol in the air against the sky. The caption read, “Meet the founder. He's not on social media.” Reacting to the clip, Ranbir's wife-actor Alia Bhatt posted fire emojis. His mother-actor Neetu Kapoor said, “Good luck.” Sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Alia wrote, "To new beginnings."

Fans try to find meaning of Arks

A fan said, “Congratulations, very good name and logo. Keep it up.” Others speculated what could the brand be about. "ARKS MEANS ALIA RAHA RANBIR KAPOOR & Sons and a boat built by Noah to save his family," read a comment. "A RANBIR KAPOOR SNEAKERS -ARKS," read another comment. An Instagram user said, “Looks like a scene from Brahmāstra…lol.”

Neetu has special post for son

Neetu Kapoor also shared the video on Instagram. She wrote, "Son, brother, husband, father and now founder." She added, "Happy birthday Ranbir, hope the birth of @ARKS makes this one even more special. Can’t wait to see your journey unfold. My blessings and pyaar (love)." Sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Neetu also wrote, "Happy birthday Ranbir! And happy first day @arks!"

Arjun and Karan drop hints

Arjun Kapoor shared the video on his Instagram and wrote, "I guess it was always meant to be...Starting something you have spoken about for years at this point in your life feels about right... May your minimalism now be enjoyed by your fans and all fashion connoisseurs... Happy Birthday (my fashion icon)."

Karan Johar said, “You have seen the movie star magic and the actor excellence...now enter the world of Ranbir's lifestyle aesthetics...stay tuned and watch this place for more @arks.”

About Ranbir's films

Fans will see Ranbir in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, along with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He was last in Animal alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The action drama film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actor also has the sequel of Animal, titled Animal Park.