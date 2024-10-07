Singham Again trailer: Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor bring Rohit Shetty twist to Ramayana

The much-awaited trailer of filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Singham Again was unveiled on Monday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jio Studios shared the nearly five-minute-long video. (Also Read | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 loses to Singham Again in round 1 ahead of release) Singham Again trailer: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor star in the new movie.

About Singham Again trailer

The trailer began with the characters of Ajay Devgn (Bajirao Singham) and Kareena Kapoor (Avni) talking to their son about the lengths Lord Ram went to save Goddess Sita. The story then takes a similar turn as Kareena Kapoor's character is kidnapped, making Bajirao Singham search for her across the country and then in Sri Lanka. Arjun Kapoor makes a scary antagonist.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh get into action mode as Shakti Shetty and Inspector Sangram Bhalerao, aka Simmba, respectively. The duo have some funny and interesting dialogues in the trailer. Arjun's character is hell-bent on making Raavan win in this kalyug.

Tiger Shroff's character is also seen fighting villains. Akshay Kumar's DCP, Veer Sooryavanshi, makes his entrance in his own style. Fans can expect Rohit Shetyy's signature style of burning houses, toppling cars, and many fight scenes in the film. The film has been made on the theme of Ramayana, where Ajay is Ram, Kareena is Sita, Tiger is Lakshman, Ranveer is Hanuman, Arjun is Raavan and Akshay is Jatayu. Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, Shwerta Tiwari are also part of the trailer.

About Singham franchise

Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. It will release on November 1. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were seen as Box Office hits.

Earlier, Rohit had put a full stop to rumours about a delay in the release of his film. On his Instagram, Rohit stated that Singham 3 will release on Diwali. He also dropped a video from the sets, hinting at the major cameo in the film. The video showed Rohit directing an action-packed scene involving cars.

"SINGHAM is incomplete without this HERO...ISS DIWALI Scorpio aayegi bhi,Ghumegi bhi, LEKIN ENTRY KISI AUR KI HOGI (This Diwali, Scorpio will come, turn but entry will be of someone else's)...," he wrote.