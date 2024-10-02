Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 loses to Singham Again despite Kartik Aaryan getting the biggest non-theatrical deal of his career

Kartik Aaryan had already made a mark for himself in the Hindi film industry when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) came his way. But the horror comedy franchise turned out to be a milestone in his career, earning him the tag of 'Janta ka Superstar'. This Diwali, Kartik is returning to theatres as his beloved character Rooh Baba with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Vidya Balan aka the OG Manjulika will join him along with Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit. But the team will face tough competition by Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Well, ahead of the big war, the horror comedy has lost one battle to the cop drama. Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again will clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 this Diwali

According to latest buzz, makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have locked a whopping non-theatrical deal of ₹135 crore. This is the biggest deal yet for the franchise as well as Kartik’s acting career. It includes the digital, satellite and music rights of the horror comedy. Basically, this is one huge deal. However, a few days ago it was reported that Singham Again’s non-theatrical deal has fetched over ₹200 crore, which is a milestone for Ajay as well as his director BFF Rohit. Sadly, Kartik and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 lost this battle. But they still have a chance to win the ultimate box office war on Diwali this year.

Well, ever since makers of both the films confirmed their release dates as well as the clash of the year, netizens have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Some believe that Kartik’s return to the horror comedy universe with Vidya reprising Manjulika’s character will make Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 a sure shot winner. However, there are many others who are convinced that Rohit and Ajay’s cop drama will win this race. Apart from the fact that the director-actor duo has been lucky for each other, they have a stellar ensemble star cast this time, which includes Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor.

Which film are you rooting for this Diwali— Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 or Singham Again?