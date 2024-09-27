‘Ek number ki daayan’: Vidya Balan petrifies Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser; fans miss Akshay Kumar

When it was announced that Vidya Balan is returning to the horror comedy universe with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, fans were over the moon with joy. This is because her phenomenal performance in the OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) as Manjulika is still fresh in our minds. So we were eagerly waiting to see Vidya aka Manjulika join forces with Kartik Aaryan’s beloved character Rooh Baba on the silver screen. Well, much to our delight, ahead of the film’s much-anticipated release in Diwali, makers have now shared a teaser which has blown our minds. Trust us when we call Kartik and Vidya a dream team! Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser

Vidya Balan leaves Kartik Aaryan petrified as Manjulika

The one minute forty six seconds long teaser clip was enough to tickle our funny bone while simultaneously spooking us! Back in 2007, Vidya left us with goosebumps when she picked up a bed with one hand in anger in a very impactful scene of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. That was the first time we saw a glimpse of Manjulika in her. Well, Vidya recreates that scene, this time with a throne which is rightfully hers. Right then, Rooh Baba makes a stylish entry with a torch in one hand, saying, “Bewakoof hai duniya jo bhooto se darti hai.” He then breaks the lock of the room where Manjulika was captured by a priest, hence unleashing evil.

Triptii Dimri also makes a blink and miss appearance. But the highlight is the way Vidya shushes Kartik, scaring the living daylights out of him. His expression is absolutely hilarious, but we can totally relate to how petrified he is. Vidya’s laugh in the end is iconic! The teaser ends with Kartik calling Vidya aka Manjulika ‘ek number ki daayan’, further describing her as bhootni, chudail and vampire. But in the comment section below, some fans are missing Akshay Kumar from the OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa. For instance, one social media user shared, “Bina akshy Kumar ki bhoolbhulaiya matlab Bina Namak ki daal 😂, we want Akshay Kumar sir in bhool bhulaiyaa ✌️”, whereas another comment read: “Manjulika Hai To Aditya Humara Akshay Sir To Pakka Rahenge😢❤.”

We understand these emotions, but a majority of netizens believe that this teaser already screams blockbuster. We can’t wait to witness the battle between Rooh Baba and Manjulika this Diwali!