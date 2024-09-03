Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 First Look: Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan twin in black, fans call them ‘Stree ka tod’

After the success of Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan shifted his focus to one of the most awaited releases of the year— Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In 2022, the actor won hearts with his hilarious portrayal of Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. His chemistry with Kiara Advani was a treat to watch whereas Tabu in her double role as Anjulika and Manjulika was spookily delightful. This time, Kartik will be joined by Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit Nene. But the biggest highlight is Vidya Balan’s return to the horror comedy franchise. Well, Kartik and Vidya’s first looks are now out! Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan on set, shooting for the poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Photos: Instagram/viralbhayani)

Recently Kartik and Vidya stepped out to shoot for the poster of their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In the leaked pictures, Kartik once again donned his black kurta and dhoti with a matching bandana and rudraksha beads around his neck. Vidya, on the other hand, was draped in a black saree with her long hair falling over one shoulder. Well, in 2007 Vidya set new standards for horror with her performance as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Her impressive look for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has only raised expectations!

In the comment section below, one social media user gushed, “Bhaisahab.. this is the best collaboration in Horror Comedy, Bollywood definitely getting towards better days👏🔥”, whereas another fan wrote: “Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan as Manjulika matlab Blockbuster confirmed.” Connecting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s recently released Stree 2, another internet user wrote: “Stree ka tod h yeah 👏”, while a fourth comment read: “Vidya ma'am in Black saree already giving me chills 🥶☠️.”

Many internet users also tried manifesting Akshay Kumar’s cameo in the film. For instance, one fan shared, “@akshaykumar special entry in #bhoolbhulaiyaa3 wil rock it @kartikaaryan #bhushankumar @aneesbazmee”, while another request read: “Akshay Kumar sir ki entry honi chahiye isme 🔥🔥.” Well, we wish. But as we reported earlier, Akshay has denied all reports of him joining Vidya and Kartik in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Nevertheless, we can’t wait to meet Rooh Baba and the OG Manjulika in theatres on Diwali this year!