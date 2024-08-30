While Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone get a new address, Kartik Aaryan rents out his 17 crore apartment

It seems like property dealing is the latest trend in Tinsel Town, with several celebrities getting a new address. The latest to join the list of actors buying, selling and renting properties is Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan. The ‘janta ka superstar’ has been in the news regarding the crazy success of his critically acclaimed biographical sports drama Chandu Champion and his next much-awaited release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which was recently wrapped up. Well, on the personal front, Kartik has reportedly rented out his luxury Juhu apartment, which he purchased for ₹17.5 crore. Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will soon shift to their new homes, whereas Kartik Aaryan is renting out his apartment

Just last year, Kartik and his mother Mala Tiwari jointly bought the luxurious apartment which is situated on the second floor of Siddhi Vinayak Building in Presidency Society, Juhu. His family already owns another house in this society. The deal was done for a whopping ₹17.5 crore and included two exclusive car parking slots. The property reportedly boasts approximately 1600 sq ft of carpet area. According to registration documents that have now surfaced on a prop-tech platform, Kartik is renting out this apartment for ₹4.5 lakh per month.

While Kartik is renting out his apartment, many of his fellow Bollywood celebrities are moving into their new dream homes. Soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expected to shift into their quadruple apartment in Bandra when it’s ready. The happy couple will then become neighbours of Shah Rukh Khan, whose bungalow Mannat is close by. Meanwhile Shraddha Kapoor, who is riding high on the success of her recently released horror comedy Stree 2, is renting a sea-facing apartment in Akshay Kumar’s building. Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, have been regularly checking up on the construction of their Krishna Raj bungalow. They are expected to move in and celebrate Diwali in the new house with their daughter Raha Kapoor this year.